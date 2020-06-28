Thunderbird Conversations 3.1 Released

Thunderbird Conversations is an add-on for Thunderbird that provides a conversation view for messages. It groups message threads together, including those stored in different folders, and allows easier reading and control for a more efficient workflow.

Conversations’ threaded message layout

Over the last couple of years, Conversations has been largely rewritten to adapt to changes in Thunderbird’s architecture for add-ons. Conversations 3.1 is the result of that effort so far.

Message Controls Menu

The new version will work with Thunderbird 68, and Thunderbird 78 that will be released soon.

Attachment preview area with gallery view available for images.

The one feature that is currently missing after the rewrite is inline quick reply. This has been of lower priority, as we have focussed on being able to keep the main part of the add-on running with the newer versions of Thunderbird. However, now that 3.1 is stable, I hope to be able to start work on a new version of quick reply soon.

More rewriting will also be continuing for the foreseeable future to further support Thunderbird’s new architecture. I’m planning a more technical blog post about this in future.

If you find an issue, or would like to help contribute to Conversations’ code, please head over to our GitHub repository.